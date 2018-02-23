Home » Local » KPD searching for two suspects in connection with scam

KPD searching for two suspects in connection with scam

Posted on

On February 22, 2018, officers from the Kosciusko Police Department where dispatched to Renasant Bank on Highway 12 regarding a subject that had been scammed out of $400.00.

Anyone that can identify these two subjects is asked to contact Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 601-355-(TIPS) are the Kosciusko Police Department at 662-289-3131.

Any information that leads to an arrest can receive a reward up $2500.00

One thought on “KPD searching for two suspects in connection with scam

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. * Denotes required fields.

Note: All comments are held for moderation before being posted.

*