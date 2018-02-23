On February 22, 2018, officers from the Kosciusko Police Department where dispatched to Renasant Bank on Highway 12 regarding a subject that had been scammed out of $400.00.
Anyone that can identify these two subjects is asked to contact Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 601-355-(TIPS) are the Kosciusko Police Department at 662-289-3131.
Any information that leads to an arrest can receive a reward up $2500.00
One thought on “KPD searching for two suspects in connection with scam”
Charles says:
They might as well have jumped up in that cameras face. Good clear pic! Someone knows who they are…