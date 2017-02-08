KSD honors National School Counselor Week (audio)

The Kosciusko School District and the City of Kosciusko are celebrating National School Counselor Week.

On Monday, Kosciusko Mayor Jimmy Cockroft signed the National School Counselor Week proclamation for February 6-10, 2017.

The week is dedicated to school counselors on a local, state, and national level.

In the proclamation, Mayor Cockroft recognized school counselors for actively engaging with students in order for them to examine their own abilities, strengths, interests and talents.

Kosciusko School District counselors were also recognized for creating a partnership with parents as they encounter the challenges of raising today’s children in today’s world, focusing on how to enhance a students’ development in a positive way whether it be social, personal, educational or career oriented.

District school counselor, Dr. Chancey Fort, said the schools are ecstatic to have support from the mayor and the city and that counselors are changing lives in this great city and state.

The complete proclamation can be viewed here.

Audio: Minute with the Mayor – Kosciusko Mayor Jimmy Cockroft.