Home » Local » KSD parent conferences set for Tuesday, Jan 10

KSD parent conferences set for Tuesday, Jan 10

KHS
Posted on by Breck Riley

The Kosciusko School District will hold parent conferences Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Each school in the district will hold the conferences from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm.

Parents will be able to speak with teachers and pick up their child’s report card.

For more information, contact each school office:

  • Kosciusko Lower Elementary: (662) 289-3364
  • Kosciusko Middle Elementary: (662) 289-4653
  • Kosciusko Upper Elementary:  (662) 289-2264
  • Kosciusko Jr. High School:(662) 289-3737
  • Kosciusko High School: (662) 289-2424

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. * Denotes required fields.

Note: All comments are held for moderation before being posted.

*