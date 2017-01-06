KSD parent conferences set for Tuesday, Jan 10

The Kosciusko School District will hold parent conferences Tuesday, Jan. 10.
Each school in the district will hold the conferences from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm.
Parents will be able to speak with teachers and pick up their child’s report card.
For more information, contact each school office:
- Kosciusko Lower Elementary: (662) 289-3364
- Kosciusko Middle Elementary: (662) 289-4653
- Kosciusko Upper Elementary: (662) 289-2264
- Kosciusko Jr. High School:(662) 289-3737
- Kosciusko High School: (662) 289-2424