The Kosciusko School District Board of Education has changed the time for its Thursday meeting.

The meeting was scheduled for 6:30 p.m., but the board has moved the time to 6:00 p.m.

The time change is due to the Whippet baseball play-off game being moved to Thursday night at 7:00 p.m.

The meeting itself was postponed from Tuesday.

For more information, contact the school central office at 662-289-4771.