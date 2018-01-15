KWL to begin changing out electric meters

Kosciusko Water and Light customers will soon be getting new meters.

KWL officials have been working to convert city electrical and water meters from manual read to automate read.

This technology is referred to as Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI). This technology will allow KWL officials to read meters from the business office at 124 West Jefferson Street, through the use of radio frequency generated by the meters.

Presently, the Kosciusko Water & Light Plant is installing computer hardware and software in their office to support the AMI system. Once this is complete, the next phase will be to begin the field work of installing new electric and water meters at the customer’s homes and businesses.

KWL expects to begin installing the new AMI electric meters as early as Jan. 16, 2018. Kosciusko Water & Light meter change personnel will attempt to notify customers when they arrive to install a new meter.

This meter change out is a simple process and should only result in a short interruption in the customer’s electrical service.

The Kosciusko Water & Light Commission is committed to no rate increase for this AMI project, as it is expected the entire AMI project will be paid from monthly cash flow and Replacement Reserve Funds of the Kosciusko Water & Light Plant.

The Kosciusko Water & Light Plant asks for your cooperation and patience during this meter change out process.

Contact Les Clark at 662-289-1141 for more information.