Labor assessment continues Saturday (audio)

A study to get more information on the labor force in central Mississippi will continue tomorrow.

The study is a joint project between the Kosciusko Attala Partnership (KAP), the Leake County Economic Development Association, the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, and the Winston County Economic Development District Partnership.

Surveyors from Younger and Associates, the Memphis based economic development research firm conducting the study, were at select businesses throughout Attala, Leake, Winston, and the Choctaw Indian Reservation yesterday to ask questions to locals about their job situation, commute, etc.

Lana Suite, Younger and Associates Research Director, says many people have turned out for the survey.

“We’ve met with a lot of people that have heard about the project…and just a lot of people very willing to participate” said Suite. “I think they realize the need for more jobs and better paying jobs in the area.”

Suite and others will be back Saturday throughout the four county region to continue the survey.

For more information, read the full press release here.

Audio: Lana Suite, Young and Associates Research Director

Audio: Kel McDowell, President/CEO Kosciusko Attala Partnership