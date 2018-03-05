Home » Local » Lady Bulldogs advance to 1A State Championship

Lady Bulldogs advance to 1A State Championship

The McAdams Lady Bulldogs will play for the 1A State Basketball Championship.

The team won its semifinal game today 59-32 over the Leake County Gators.

McAdams will face off against Pine Grove Thursday at 1:00 pm in the 1A Championship Game at the Mississippi Coliseum.

Pictured: McAdams Lady Bulldogs and Coach Michael Huffman. Submitted by Tina McNeal.

