Lady Bulldogs advance to 1A State Championship

The McAdams Lady Bulldogs will play for the 1A State Basketball Championship.
The team won its semifinal game today 59-32 over the Leake County Gators.
McAdams will face off against Pine Grove Thursday at 1:00 pm in the 1A Championship Game at the Mississippi Coliseum.
Pictured: McAdams Lady Bulldogs and Coach Michael Huffman. Submitted by Tina McNeal.
jean huffman says:
Go McAdams
The coach Michael Huffman is my nephew. GO LADY BULLDOGS !!!!!!!!