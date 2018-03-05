Lady Bulldogs advance to 1A State Championship

The McAdams Lady Bulldogs will play for the 1A State Basketball Championship.

The team won its semifinal game today 59-32 over the Leake County Gators.

McAdams will face off against Pine Grove Thursday at 1:00 pm in the 1A Championship Game at the Mississippi Coliseum.

Pictured: McAdams Lady Bulldogs and Coach Michael Huffman. Submitted by Tina McNeal.