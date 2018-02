The Kosciusko Lady Whippets basketball team is moving on in the Region 4-4 Tournament.

The team defeated New Hope 38-31 Tuesday in the opening round of tournament play at Noxubee County High School.

The win secures a team a spot in the MHSAA 4A playoffs. Region tournament play will continue for the Lady Whippets against Louisville on Thursday, Feb. 15 at 4:00 pm.

While the Lady Whippets are advancing, the season came to an end for the boy’s team with a 42-37 loss to Leake Central.