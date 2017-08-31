Larceny and other recent arrests

On August 24, 2017, Michael Rone, a 33-year-old white male, was arrested for 2 counts of petit larceny.

On August 23, 2017, Billy Leach, a 27-year-old white male, was arrested for disturbance of family.

On August 23, 2017, John Evertett, a 30-year-old white male, was arrested for suspended driver’s license and no insurance.

On August 23, 2017, Taylor Evans, a 20-year-old white male, was arrested for suspended driver’s license, no insurance and no seat belt.

Other recent arrests:

On August 20, 2017, Jimmy Young Jr., a 33-year-old black male, was arrested for drug trafficking.

On August 20, 2017, Robert Lewis, a 57-year-old black male, was arrested for DUI, no driver’s license, and no insurance.

August 17, 2017, Anthony Jones, a 52-year-old black male, was arrested for public drunk.

On August 15 , 2017, Jeremy Carr, a 30-year-old black male, was arrested for possession of controlled substance.

On August 15, 2017, Malcolm Gentry, a 25-year-old white female, was arrested on circuit court order.

On August 15, 2017, Javonta Phillips, a 21-year-old black male, was arrested for burglary of a commercial building.

On August 15, 2017, Antonio Winters, a 29-year-old black male, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon by felon, and possession of controlled substance.