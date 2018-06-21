Larceny, domestic violence and other recent arrests

On 6-20-2018 Destiny Steen, a 19 y.o b/f from Kosciusko was arrested for Petit Larceny on Love Street by Lt. Josh Pinkard.

On 6-20-2018 Shaquille Alston, a 25 y.o b/m from Ethel was arrested for Fail to Appear in Court at McDonald by Lt. Josh Pinkard.

On 6-19-2018, Niles Luckett, a 37 y.o b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for contempt of court on Peeler Street by Lt. Robert Rushton.

On 6-19-2018, Scotty Jennings, a 46 y.o w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for domestic violence on South Huntington Street by Lt. Josh Pinkard.

On 6-16-2018, Sondra Payton, a 31 y.o b/f from Sallis, was arrested for no driver’s license, careless driving, and no insurance on West Adams Street by Officer Josh Pinkard.

On 6-18-2018, Joey Simmons, a 37 y.o w.m from Kosciusko, was arrested for possession of paraphernalia on West Adams Street by Lt. Robert Rushton.

On 6-17-2018, Fredshiloh Roby, a 21 y.o b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for felony malicious mischief on West Adams Street by Investigator Greg Collins.

On 6-17-2018, Ryan Steen, a 20 y.o u/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for felony possession of controlled substance on Gilland Street by Lt. Josh Pinkard.

On 6-15-2018, Johnny Blair, a 50 y.o w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for contempt of court on West Adams Street by Captain Tommy Pender.

Other recent arrests:

On 6-15-2018, Samantha Alexander, a 25 y.o from Ethel, was arrested for shoplifting on Highway 35 South by Captain Chris Busbea.

On 6-16-2018, Thomas Wilson, a 44 y.o b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for no driver’s license and no insurance on Highway 12 West by Officer Chase Voyles.

On 6-10-2018, Willie Horne, a 59 y.o b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for DUI, no insurance, and no driver’s license on Highway 12 West by Officer Chase Voyles.

On 6-11-2018, Chadrick Johnson, a 23 y.o b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for discharging a firearm in the city limits on West North Street by Captain Chris Busbea.

On 6-11-2018, Randa Kent, a 24 y.o w/f from Kosciusko,. was arrested for shoplifting and trespassing by Investigator Greg Collins with the Assistance of the Attala County Sheriffs Office on Attala Road 4202.

On 6-10-2018, Chad Swank, a 44 y.o w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for DUI, disobeying a traffic device, careless driving, and no insurance on Love Road by Officer Robert Rushton.

On 6-10-2018, Letha Nickerson, a 63 y.o b/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for shoplifting at Walmart by Josh Pinkard.

On 6-9-2018, John Breazeale, an 18 y.o w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for DUI, speeding, no driver’s license, no insurance, and possession of alcohol by a minor on Highway 35 by Officer Josh Pinkard.