On September 26, 2017, Quantee Jones, a 24-year-old black male, was arrested for disturbance of family.
On September 25, 2017, Dontavious Meritt, an 18-year-old black male, was arrested for petit larceny.
On September 24, 2017, Judy Anderson, a 58-year-old black female, was arrested for no driver’s license, resisting arrest, and phone harassment.
Other recent arrests:
On September 15, 2017, John Norwood, a 38-year-old white male, was arrested for trespassing.
On September 14, 2017, Eric Bell, a 25-year-old black male, was arrested for burglary of a dwelling.
On September 13, 2017, Tyler Norwood, a 20-year-old white male, was arrested for simple assault and malicious mischief.
On September 9, 2017, Robert Ickom, a 47-year-old black male, was arrested for DUI and no driver’s license.
On September 7, 2017, Richard Cain, a 37-year-old white male, was arrested for animal cruelty.
On September 7, 2017, Ryan Rush, a 39-year-old white male, was arrested for simple assault and malicious mischief.
On September 7, 2017, Jerone Garland, a 56-year-old black male, was arrested for littering.
23 thoughts on “Larceny, resisting arrest, and other recent arrests”
Bulldog Fan says:
I have never in my life seen such !!
What in the world is wrong with people?
Are they stupid? Yes. Seems to be
I’m willing to bet that 90 % of these arresfs are probably unemployed, on welfare , food stamps , or Dissability!!
Former Resident says:
You are always opinionated. I am pretty sure you got a few in your family. Sweep around your door first.
mark says:
Starts with your family first!!!! 🐂fan….
Ben says:
Well I’m on food stamps, I’m 19, grew up in a broken home, went to school with two of these guys on here. Lived in nowhere Kosciusko this whole time and you know what.. I’m not on this list.. I’m not getting arrested. I’m not on drugs. I’m living my life with my fiance. It’s not the generation it’s the damn parents.
Mad Parent says:
No its not the parents. My son is on here and he wasn’t brought up that way. In fact the charges were dropped. I intend to address this with the newspaper! Also drugs are a really big problem in that town and surrounding towns. Good for you!
Meredith says:
Sooooo true and government is at fault to for providing food stamps when these jokers can work. If they can get there ass up and smoke a cigarette. They get on my dang nerves!
why says:
and they might be like you
erm says:
Isn’t Terry McDaniel a white male not black male
browser says:
Watch out erm….that sounds racist…you may trigger someone lol
Ginny says:
Yes and he. Use to drive a big truck
Meredith says:
Maybe there is two duh
2nd Tier says:
It’s everywhere , black and white ! I’ve been to sea to shining sea and it’s everywhere . When layoffs hit it trickles down . You want a quite low key life , try Idaho . Wages are lower and it’s cold but them places have very little crime
Meredith says:
Ok. Kansas to. Just make bigger jail like trump towers and book them
J.j says:
Lol…..looks like colors not.the issue if you.can see its half/half……people
.
Meredith says:
Ive seen all colors and it’s everywhere for sure and all the way to California
ChosenOne says:
It’s praying time…it’s time to get back to God! The bible speaks on judging people, only God can judge! I guess some haven’t never had things to hit home, becareful how you try to look down on others, you might have to look up at them same ones!!! Prayer changes things,not being judgemental!
Meredith says:
Im not trying to be judgemental but i think every is just depressed thinkn about it and just expressing because if you see it,you to would nod your head and look and think,what is this world coming to and yes it is praying time FOR sure and its gknna tale more then one person !
prayful says:
the chosen one has the right idea
Meredith says:
Look at your face in the mirror and take a pic and date it and when things hit home and your family starts crumbling,you will see maybe you should’ve mot spoke too early. If you haven’t sinned ever then cast the first stone. Love,peace,kindness,one day you see its not worth judging your neighbor cause anyone can go through somethings.
The truth says:
What do welfare and food stamps have to do with someone doing things???I have known people that have jobs that do crazy mess to!!So please stop singling out people!!!Thats the problem these days and times people always wanna talk about the next person. And to let you know some people who have jobs receive Foodstamps to!! And disability really??? That’s for people who can’t work and they have worked before!! Your so judgemental!!! Pretty sure when you can’t work you will be at the social security office applying to
Meredith says:
It has Alot to do with it. Wel you are doong the same thing singling out people with jobs.
Drugs...Slap on wrist says:
Sad part is that most of these get a slap on the wrist and then are right back on the streets to do the same crime again. Drugs will never go away unless they come up with better judicial systems.
Sally may Crenshaw says:
I’m more disturbed by the spelling and grammatical errors while sharing your opinion of others.