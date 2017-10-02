Larceny, resisting arrest, and other recent arrests

On September 26, 2017, Quantee Jones, a 24-year-old black male, was arrested for disturbance of family.

On September 25, 2017, Dontavious Meritt, an 18-year-old black male, was arrested for petit larceny.

On September 24, 2017, Judy Anderson, a 58-year-old black female, was arrested for no driver’s license, resisting arrest, and phone harassment.

Other recent arrests:

On September 15, 2017, John Norwood, a 38-year-old white male, was arrested for trespassing.

On September 14, 2017, Eric Bell, a 25-year-old black male, was arrested for burglary of a dwelling.

On September 13, 2017, Tyler Norwood, a 20-year-old white male, was arrested for simple assault and malicious mischief.

On September 9, 2017, Robert Ickom, a 47-year-old black male, was arrested for DUI and no driver’s license.

On September 7, 2017, Richard Cain, a 37-year-old white male, was arrested for animal cruelty.

On September 7, 2017, Ryan Rush, a 39-year-old white male, was arrested for simple assault and malicious mischief.

On September 7, 2017, Jerone Garland, a 56-year-old black male, was arrested for littering.