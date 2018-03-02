Leake Central Jr high cleared after social media threat forces lockdown

Leake Central Jr High was placed on lockdown Friday morning following a threat made on social media.

According to Leake County Sheriff Greg Waggoner, the threat went out Thursday night saying for students not to come to school because there would be a shootout.

As soon as school officials were made aware of the threat, the school was placed on lockdown and authorities were notified.

Carthage Police and Leake County Deputies searched the school, but did not find any signs of a credible threat. Students were allowed to return to class after the search of the school was complete.

According to Waggoner, investigators are now trying to determine who is responsible for making the threats.