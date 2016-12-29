Leake County man charged for assaulting and kidnapping mother and girlfriend

A Leake County man is behind bars after assaulting and kidnapping his mother and girlfriend. Leake County Deputies responded to a domestic violence call on Pine Grove Road on Monday, December 26.

Two female victims were found at the home, both claimed to have been assaulted and held against their will.

Tommy Ogletree of Pine Grove Road was arrested and charged with two counts of domestic violence and kidnapping.

Further investigation led to Ogletree being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.