Leake County SO searching for burglary suspect

Leake County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance in locating suspect/suspects in recent Burglaries of Station Café in Thomastown, located at Highway 43 South. The café has been burglarized on two occasion from Dec 6th – Dec 15th. Items taken were currency, small refrigerator, microwave , and two cooking griddles along with a 22” Sanyo television. Anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case would be eligible for a reward. If you can assist helping identify these suspects, please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477). Or submit a tip online by clicking on the tab on Central MS Crimes Stoppers FB page. You can also submit your tip information from a mobile device or any other computer by going to www.P3tips.com.