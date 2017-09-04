Leake County teen drowns in Neshoba County

A day trip with friends to Lake Pushmataha in Neshoba County turned deadly for a Leake County teenager.

Neshoba County Sheriff Tommy Waddell said 15-year old Jerry Lee Triplett drowned Sunday night while spending time with friends at the lake.

Sheriff Waddell says the teen possibly slipped or jumped off a pier. Waddell says Triplett did not know how to swim. The water where Triplett’s body was found was about 18 feet deep.

Triplett and five other teenagers had driven over from Leake County to spend part of the Labor Day weekend at Lake Pushmataha. The lake is on tribal land off Highway 16 in the Pearl River community.

Even though the drowning happened on the Choctaw Reservation, Sheriff Waddell says his office is investigating because Triplett is African American and not Native American.