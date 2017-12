Leaving the scene, shoplifting, and other recent arrests

On December 20, 2017, Brooke Brown, a 32-year-old white male, was arrested for leaving the scene of accident on Old Vaiden Road by Officer Chase Voyles.

On December 19, 2017, Nafataurus Riley, a 37-year-old black female, was arrested for disobeying a police officer and shoplifting on 2nd Ave by Officer Chase Voyles.

On December 19, 2017, William McKinley, a 34-year-old black male, was arrested for malicious mischief and failure to appear in court on 2nd Ave by Officer Devante Lewis.

On December 19, 2017, John Cooks, a 44-year-old black male, was arrested for shoplifting on 2nd Ave by Officer Devante Lewis.

On December 18, 2017, Brooke Brown, a 32-year-old white female, was arrested for possession marijuana at Walmart by Lt. Charles Burrell.

On December 16, 2017, Xavier Bell, a 38-year-old black male, was arrested for improper equipment, no driver’s license, and possession of marijuana in a vehicle on Highway 12 West by Officer Chase Voyles.

Other recent arrests:

On December 10, 2017, Natasha Wilson, a 27-year-old black female, was arrested for DUI, no insurance, and disregard for traffic device on North Jackson Street by Lt. Charles Burrell.

On December 6, 2017, Destiny Steen, an 18-year-old black female, was arrested for contempt of court on Weatherly Street by Captain Tommy Pender.

On December 4, 2017, Robert Gamlin, a 33-year-old black male, was arrested for contempt of court and no driver’s license on South East Street by Officer Casey Pounders.

On December 2, 2017, Ricky Birmingham, a 34-year-old black male, from Kosciusko was arrested for possession of paraphernalia at Adams Grocery by Lt. Martin Roby.

On December 1, 2017, Dwayne Lewis, a 20-year-old black male, was arrested for contempt of court on Sand Road by Officer Cody Williams with the assistance of the Attala County Sheriffs Office.

On December 1, 2017, John Johnson, a 37-year-old black male, was arrested for possession of marijuana and trespassing on Stewart Street by Lt. Martin Roby.

On November 30, 2017, Jan Overstreet, a 63-year-old white male, was arrested for public drunkenness on West North Street by Lt Charles Burrell.

On November 30, 2017, Jerry Robinson, a 35-year-old black male, was arrested for possession of paraphernalia on Highway 12 East by Lt. Charles Burrell.