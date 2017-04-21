Legendary Artist Hank Williams, Jr. to perform at Pearl River Resort

Pearl River Resort is pleased to announce that Hank Williams, Jr. will be performing live in June! The legendary artist will take the stage on Saturday, June 10 at 8pm in the Silver Star Convention Center. Tickets are on sale now and prices range from $45 to $75.

Known for his unique blend of Country, Southern Rock, and Blues, Hank Williams, Jr. has been in the music industry for over fifty years. Hank has earned Grammy, CMA and ACM awards among other distinguished industry accolades. Don’t miss this iconic singer as he perform hits like “A Country Boy Can Survive,” “Family Tradition,” “All My Rowdy Friends,” and “Born to Boogie.”

Be sure to catch Hank Williams, Jr. live at the Silver Star Convention Center on June 10. Must be 21 years of age or older to attend. Tickets may be purchased online at www.pearlriverresort.com. Special packages are available.