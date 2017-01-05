Legislature celebrates Mississippi’s bicentennial, State wide events being planned

The Mississippi legislature celebrated Mississippi’s bicentennial on Tuesday.

Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves and House Speaker Philip Gunn hosted a bicentennial reception at the Capitol on Tuesday, the opening day of the 2017 legislative session.

Reeves says Mississippi’s bicentennial is a chance to focus on achievement.

“Bicentennial celebrations are an opportunity to showcase our small towns and their cultural contributions to visitors from around the world,” Lt. Gov. Reeves said. “Our state is home to sports giants, literary legends and never-before-achieved scientific breakthroughs. We need to stop apologizing and start bragging about Mississippi’s many great accomplishments.”

Concerts and other events are being scheduled around the state the next several months to mark Mississippi’s admission, in 1817, as the 20th state in the union.

The Legislature set aside $500,000 for communities to recognize the bicentennial. Grants of up to $10,000 are available from the Mississippi Humanities Council in partnership with Visit Mississippi, the tourism division of the Mississippi Development Authority.

Communities may submit applications for the grant program now through Nov. 1, 2017, or until grant funds are expended. Eligible programs must relate to Mississippi history, contemporary culture and the celebration of the state’s bicentennial. Categories include, but are not limited to, People and Story, History and Culture, Music and Food, Industry and Entrepreneurship and Outdoors and Recreation.

GG Holmes with the Kosciusko Attala Partnership said her office is in the process of planning a celebration. Anyone wishing to be involved can call 662-289-2981.

To follow the latest news on bicentennial celebrations, visit www.ms200.org.