Lexington man dies in weekend wreck

A Lexington man was killed in a one car accident over the weekend.

According to Master SGT. Ray Hall with the Mississippi Highway Patrol, 21-year-old James Bullock was killed Saturday, May 27 after his car collided with a tree off Hwy 12 W in Holmes County.

That was one of two fatal accidents in Mississippi during the Memorial Day Weekend enforcement period.

A Monticello man died Sunday in accident on Hwy 84 in Lawrence County.

Troopers worked a total of 112 accidents and issued 5,488 citations during the extended weekend.

Troop D, which covers a majority of the Breezy News coverage area, issued 848 traffic citations, 19 DUI arrest and investigated 17 traffic crashes.