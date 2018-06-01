Lexington women recants story about being assaulted on Natchez Trace

A Lexington woman is now facing charges after she says she made up a story about being assaulted on the Natchez Trace Parkway.

On May 24, Kannaya Jackson contacted the Natchez Trace Parkway Communications Center to report that she had been assaulted by two people when she stopped to check an object in the roadway.

As part of this alleged altercation, Jackson claimed she fired several rounds from a handgun in order to defend herself.

However, following an investigation by by Parkway Rangers and the Investigative Services Branch of the National Park Service, and admissions made by Jackson, it has been determined that no assault or similar incident ever took place.

At this time, charges are pending against Jackson for making a false report.

“The safety of our visitors is the primary concern of the Natchez Trace Parkway,” says Acting Chief Ranger John Hearne. “We hope that resolution of this matter helps our visitors feel safer and allows them to continue to enjoy all the Parkway offers.”