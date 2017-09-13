Library and American Legion to hold POW Recognition Program

In honor of National POW/MIA Recognition Day, which is Friday Sept. 15th, the Attala County Library will be hosting a POW/MIA Recognition Program with the American Legion.

The program will be held Friday, Sept. 15 at noon in the library’s meeting room.

Members of the American Legion will be speaking about various topics such as the Missing Man Table, and how they help veterans in our community.

This event is open to the public and a light lunch will be served.

Call the Attala County Library (662-289-5141) to register.