The Attala County Friends of the Library will be having their fall book sale this week.

The book sale will be held Thursday Oct 5 – Friday Oct 6 from 9:00 am – 4:00 pm.

Christmas music CDs and Friends of the Library cookbooks will also be on sale. CDs will be $5.00 each.

For more information, visit the Attala County Library on Facebook, or call 662-289-5141.