Library to host another women’s self defense class

The Attala County Library has announced that it will host another women’s self defense class in February.

That class is set for Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 6:00 pm.

In honor of National Self-Defense Awareness Month, the library hosted a self-defense class on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Approximately 15 women signed up and attended the class, which was taught by Attala County Martial Arts.

Children’s Librarian Jessica Oakes said many women have already registered for the February class, but there are still spots open.

To register, call 662-289-5141.