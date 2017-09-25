Library to host Suicide Prevention program

The Attala County Library will hold a Suicide Prevention at the Attala County Library on Tuesday, September 26th from 12:00 noon-1:00 P.M.

The guest speaker will be Robin Pee, Counselor and Administrator of Life Help Region 6 in Kosciusko.

Robin has a specialist degree and a master’s degree in psychology.

In 2015, suicide was the 10th leading cause of death in the United States.

During the program, she will define suicide, identify risk factors, discuss preventative measures and self- care.

A light lunch will be served. The program is free however, please register by calling the library at 289-5141 for more information.