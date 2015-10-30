Lights. Camera. Action. Horror Movie Begins Filming in Kosciusko

Well if you’ve heard screams emanating from the square over the past few days, don’t worry, it’s all part of the action.

A major motion picture began filming in Kosciusko earlier this week. The working title of the film was “Extinction Event,” but on set it’s now being called “Replicate.”

It’s a horror movie similar to the 1956 classic “The Invasion of the Body Snatchers.”

The cast and crew have been filming from mid-afternoon until the early hours of the morning at different locations on the square. Many Kosciusko residents have been chosen as extras in the film.

One of the stars of the film, Calum Worthy from the Disney Channel’s “Austin and Ally,” has been a fan favorite throughout the shoot. A visitor to the set says that Worthy has been constantly signing autographs and posing for pictures with fans.

Worthy included many of his fans in an Instagram video shared from the set.

Here it is! #ReplicateTheMovie A post shared by calumworthy (@calumworthy) on Oct 28, 2015 at 3:35pm PDT

Also starring in the movie is Joel Courtney.

Courtney was the lead role in the 2010 movie “Super 8,” which was directed by “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” director JJ Abrams.

The film is scheduled to continue shooting on the square Friday and Saturday, so continue to prepare for some afternoon and evening street closures around the square.