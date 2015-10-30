Well if you’ve heard screams emanating from the square over the past few days, don’t worry, it’s all part of the action.
A major motion picture began filming in Kosciusko earlier this week. The working title of the film was “Extinction Event,” but on set it’s now being called “Replicate.”
It’s a horror movie similar to the 1956 classic “The Invasion of the Body Snatchers.”
The cast and crew have been filming from mid-afternoon until the early hours of the morning at different locations on the square. Many Kosciusko residents have been chosen as extras in the film.
One of the stars of the film, Calum Worthy from the Disney Channel’s “Austin and Ally,” has been a fan favorite throughout the shoot. A visitor to the set says that Worthy has been constantly signing autographs and posing for pictures with fans.
Worthy included many of his fans in an Instagram video shared from the set.
Also starring in the movie is Joel Courtney.
Courtney was the lead role in the 2010 movie “Super 8,” which was directed by “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” director JJ Abrams.
The film is scheduled to continue shooting on the square Friday and Saturday, so continue to prepare for some afternoon and evening street closures around the square.
5 thoughts on “Lights. Camera. Action. Horror Movie Begins Filming in Kosciusko”
Ashlye says:
What about the safety parade on the square today? Is it still on the square?
MarKeith Selmon says:
Yes
Joshua Stewart says:
I am interested in getting a part for the movie and sincerely hope I’m not to late. I’m a freshman in the highschool and have a great interest for acting. Whomever personally reads this I would hope for you to respond to the number 662-614-2220. Please call or text, even if it is to say I cannot get a part.
Sincerely Joshua Stewart
Kaitlynn Woods says:
Well I have a picture that I’m willing to let you all see if I can be in the movie,I don’t have an email address to send it to if you can get that to me ASAP then that would be great.
Thank you
Kaitlynn Woods
Christian says:
When will they air this movie