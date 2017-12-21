Lions Club members deliver Christmas food baskets (video)

Members of the Kosciusko Lions Club delivered Christmas food baskets this week.

This year the club handed out over 280 baskets filled with canned goods, toiletries, and other household items.

Many of the goods come from donations. Local schools take up canned goods and many also donate money to go towards the baskets, which are valued at $100 each. The baskets were fill Monday and passed out on Wednesday.

The video above features Lions Club members Dr. Henry Jones and Edwin Albin (off-screen) delivering a basket to Mr. Loyd Ingram.

“It means a lot for us to be able to get out here and see you every Christmas,” said Albin. “We hope that these groceries help make your Christmas a little bit merrier.”

For more information, visit the Kosciusko Lions Club on Facebook.