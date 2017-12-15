Lions Club still accepting donations for Christmas food baskets (audio)

The Kosciusko Lions Club is still accepting donations for its annual Christmas food baskets drive.

The club plans to assemble and deliver at least 280 Christmas food baskets this season to needy citizens of Kosciusko and Attala County. Each food basket will contain perishable and non-perishable goods at a cost of approximately $100.00. The Lions Club will need food items or monetary donations to make this project possible. Please mail monetary donations along with the attached form to:

Christmas Basket Project

Kosciusko Lions Club

P.O. Box 179

Kosciusko, MS 39090

They will be glad to pick up any canned food items that you may wish to donate, or you are welcome to deliver your items to the Kosciusko Attala Partnership office. The Christmas food baskets will be delivered on Wednesday, Dec. 20.

Audio: Kosciusko Mayor Jimmy Cockroft