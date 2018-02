The Attala County Co-Op wants to send you to the Dixie National Rodeo.

Listen to “Good Morning Kosciusko” Wednesday, Feb. 7 and when you hear the cue to call, phone in and give Breck your best “YEE-HAW.”

The winner will receive two tickets to the see John Michael Montgomery Sunday, Feb. 11 and a wardrobe from Ariatt courtesy of the Attala County C0-Op.

It’s all happening this week during “Good Morning Kosciusko” on Breezy 101.