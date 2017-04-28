Little Whippets basketball camp announced for June

A basketball camp for elementary students is returning to Kosciusko this summer.
Whippet head basketball coach Elelazarus Greenleaf has announced “Little Whippet Basketball Camp” for June 13 – 15.
The camp is for both girls and boys in grades 3 – 5.
Sessions will be held daily from 9:00 am – 11:30 am at the Kosciusko High School gym.
Entry forms can be found here and should be turned in to the child’s school office by May 12.
Cost is $25.
For more information, contact Coach Greenleaf at 662-289-7715.