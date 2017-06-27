Local All-Star team wins district, headed to state tournament

The Kosciusko 8U All-State baseball team took home the District 3 Championship Monday night.

The team finished undefeated in the three-day tournament in Sebastapol.

Next up for the team will be the State Tournament in Brookhaven July 7 -9.

Picutred: Nick Carter, Jax Tate, Braydon Rigby, Hayes Tyler, Austin Horne, and Jackson Schuler. (top left) Aidan Howard, Preston Carnathan, Barrett Smith, Rece Atkinson, Bradley Goss, and JD Cummins. Coaches Robbie Horne, Roy Cummins, Shea Schuler, And Thomas Carter.