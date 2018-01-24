Local business donates $1,000 to Kosciusko Junior Auxiliary

Redbud Financial Group has donated $1,000 to Kosciusko Junior Auxiliary.

Owner Ryan Lindsay presented the check to JA members Wednesday morning at the offices of Redbud Financial, located at the intersection of Veteran’s Memorial Drive and E Jefferson Street.

“JA is a great organization, so we wanted to contribute financially and use our location to help get the word out,” said Lindsay.

Kosciusko JA is currently preparing for its annual Charity Ball. This year’s event is set for Saturday, March 3.

For more information, visit Kosciusko Junior Auxiliary on Facebook.