Local businessman repurposing historical building

Once used for a church, an antique store, and a venue for school programs, the building known as the Luvel School House is once again being re-purposed.

Hugh Potts Jr. told Breezy News that he recently acquired the building and has plans to use it for an office building.

“I have an office in my home, but I’d been looking for a place outside of the home to have an office,” said Potts. “A place to go and a place to move my library to do the little bit of work that I do.”

The building previously sat adjacent to Prairie Farms Dairy on Veteran’s Memorial Drive in Kosciusko.

The new location is just up the road near Kosciusko High School on land Potts says has been in his family for years.

In addition to an office, Potts said he hopes the building can be used as a gathering place for those in the community.

“It may be small, but it will be intimate for a place for a small crowd of people to gather for hospitality or for discussion….”

As mentioned, the building has seen a number of different uses over the years.

It was originally the home of Smyrna Presbyterian Church, located south of Kosciusko on Center Rd. Potts said he remembers attending special church services in the building with his family when he was younger.

Once the new church was built, the building was moved to Veterans Memorial Drive in Kosciusko and housed an antique shop.

Eventually it was acquired by Luvel, (now Prarie Farms) and became known as the Luvel School House. Over the years, many school children (including the author of this article) visited the building for programs and presentations.

Potts said he hopes to have the building completed in two to three months.