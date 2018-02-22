Local grocery helps donate 33,000-Pounds of Protein to the Mississippi Food Network

Smithfield Foods, Inc. joined forces with Food Depot—parent company, Potter and Sims Foods of Kosciusko—to donate more than 33,000 pounds of protein to the Mississippi Food Network on Tuesday.

Smithfield’s contribution was part of the company’s 2018 Helping Hungry Homes® donation tour.

Now in the program’s 10th year, Helping Hungry Homes® is Smithfield’s signature hunger-relief initiative focused on alleviating hunger and helping Americans become more food secure. The donation, equivalent to more than 135,000 servings, will help families fight hunger across the state of Mississippi.

“Each week, we serve thousands of Mississippians who struggle to secure a wholesome meal,” said Charles H. Beady, Jr., CEO of the Mississippi Food Network. “Today’s donation from Smithfield and Food Depot allows us to provide nutrient-rich protein, a vital element of a healthy meal, to many of our neighbors in need who might otherwise find it difficult to obtain it for themselves and their families.”

Smithfield and Food Depot representatives presented the donation to the Mississippi Food Network at an event at the food bank Tuesday morning.

Members of all three organizations discussed food insecurity in the local community and the significance of this donation, which will provide protein to much of the Mississippi Food Network’s expansive service area, which includes more than 150,000 individuals across more than 55 counties in Mississippi who face hunger each day.

“Food Depot is honored to work with Smithfield and provide food assistance to those in need,” said Marc Sims, supervisor for Potter and Sims Foods. “….we’re helping provide thousands of servings of protein to those who need it the most.”

This is the sixth large scale protein donation made by Smithfield to food banks across the country during its 2018 Helping Hungry Homes® tour.

“At Smithfield, we can do more to end hunger when we partner with like-minded organizations,” said Dennis Pittman, senior director of hunger relief for Smithfield Foods. “It is our hope that this donation will inspire others to support this cause and their local community.”

Since the program’s inception in 2008, Smithfield has provided nearly 100 million servings of protein to food banks, disaster relief efforts, and community outreach programs nationwide.

