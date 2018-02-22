Local hunter to be featured on tv show

A hunter from Attala County will be featured on a national televised hunting show Thursday night.

Carlee Jo Williams from Kosciusko will appear on the Pursuit Channel’s “If it Flies with Marty Fischer,” a show dedicated to duck and other bird hunting.

Williams is an avid hunter who wants to get more women involved in hunting and outdoor activities.

The show will focus on an all ladies hunt with Claybird Outfitters in Arkansas. The hunt will include women from Mississippi, Georgia, California, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and southern Arkansas.

The show will air on The Pursuit Channel at 4:00 pm and again at 7:30 pm.

The Pursuit Channel: