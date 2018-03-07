Local officers graduate from MHP Academy

Two former Kosciusko Police officers graduated from Mississippi Highway Patrol school on Tuesday.

Bobby Land and Kenny Barron were among the 57 cadets who graduated with Class 62 in Pearl.

Barron is a native of Kosciusko and former member of the Kosciusko Whippet baseball team. Land is originally from Durant, but now lives in Kosciusko.

MHP Troop D caught a special moment during the ceremony as Trooper Kenneth Barron Sr. pinned the badge to the younger Barron during commencement.

Troop 62 was the first class since 1980 to include three women.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Pictures submitted to BreezyNews via the Breezy 101 Text Line: