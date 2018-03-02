Local schools celebrate Dr. Suess Day (video)

Local school kids celebrated the birthday of Dr. Seuss on Friday.

Presbyterian Day School celebrated the dray with cake and special guests. Mayor Jimmy Cockroft, Johnny Boswell, and Cat The Hat himself came to read to the students. Drew Myers with The Dance Company out with a Dr. Seuss song.

At Kosciusko Lower Elementary, kids dressed up with funny hats and socks.

Kosciusko Chief of Police Herbert Dew, Investigator Greg Collins, and City Chaplin Scott Wright stopped by the school to visit and read to the students.

Every year, students around the country celebrate the birthday of Dr. Seuss for Read Across America.