Local schools perform at Kosciusko Indoor Showcase (video)

Several area schools traveled to Kosciusko Thursday night to perform in the Kosciusko Indoor Showcase.

The showcase allows indoor color guard, percussion, and winds groups in the Mississippi Indoor Association to get in one final dress rehearsal before state competition.

The Kosciusko Big Red Band has hosted the event for a few years now. It originally began as a way to just showcase the groups’ work to parents and the community, but recently the invitations have spread to additional schools in the area.

“We’ve always done it with our groups so our parents could come out…,” said Big Red Band Director Jesse Yates. “A few years ago, we decided to invite some other schools, so they’ve been coming along. Every year it’s kind of been growing with more groups coming.”

Thursday night’s showcase featured groups from Kosciusko, Neshoba Central, and Holmes Community College.

Fans in attendance also witnessed the debut performance of the Leake Central indoor color guard.

The four groups from Kosciusko are preparing for state competition this weekend. Percussion and wind groups will compete today (Friday) and color guard tomorrow at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson.

Additionally, Kozmic Winds will compete Sunday in Thibodaux, LA.

For more information on the Big Red Band and its indoor groups, follow @Kosciusko_Band on Twitter.