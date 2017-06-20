Local softball team wins state tournament

The Servpro Diamond Divas went undefeated in the two day FASA State Tournament over the weekend.

They allowed only three runs in six games helping them bring home the 2017 FASA State Tournament Trophy and rings.

Pictured (top row): Jim Blaine, Lee Burrell and Albert Howell, Coaches

(middle row): Tori Pigg, Kaitlyn Howell, Maicee Coleman, Aubrey Burrell and Alexandra West

(bottom row): Lizzie Kate Jones, Katie Morgan Rutherford, Brooke Mitchell, Campbell Blaine and Emily Mitchell

(not pictured): Anna Grace Mancell