Local student one of 50 winners in nationwide literacy contest

Marcus Ball, a 7th-grade student at McAdams High School, is one of 50 winners in Achieve 3000’s “Make the Break” winter holiday contest.

Marcus was selected from thousands of students as the Mississippi first place prize winner.

The winter contest was launched to encourage students to continue using the program over the holiday break and maintain the growth they worked so hard to achieve over the first semester.

Marcus was presented with Beats by Dr. Dre Tour 2 in-ear headphones and an honorary certificate.