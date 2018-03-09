Local Student Wins DAR State Division Essay Contest

Rylan Moore, 5th grade student at Presbyterian Day School, won the chapter and State Divisions of the Daughters of the American Revolution American History Essay Contest. His essay will go on to be judged in the regional contest. Rylan received this recognition Thursday at the Mary Ricks Thornton Cultural Center along with two monetary gifts for his achievement. He is pictured here with his mother, Mrs. Kristin Moore, who is also the history teacher at PDS.