Local team wins Magee softball tournament

The Servpro Diamond Divas softball team won the 12U USSSA Softball Tournament held in Magee on Saturday, April 22.

The team went undefeated and were awarded rings for first place.

Congratulations to the players and coaches.

Pictured: (Top Row) Coaches Lee Burrell, Albert Howell and Jim Blaine ;

(Second Row) Alexandra West, Anna Grace Mancell, Maicee Coleman, Aubrey Burrell, Tori Pigg;

(Bottom Row) Brooke Mitchell, Kaitlyn Howell, Campbell Blaine, Emily Mitchell, Lizzie Kate Jones and Katy Morgan Rutherford.