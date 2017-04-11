Log Trucks Collide on Attala Road 3022 (Video)

At 8:33 am Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a two vehicle MVA on Attala Road 3022 off of Highway 35 North. County Fire Chief Roy Williams arrived on scene and notified responding units that the accident involved two log trucks and one was fully engulfed in flames. The drivers were able to exit the cab of both big rigs. It appeared that the two met on the narrow dirt road colliding head on. One patient was transported to Baptist-Attala for medical treatment. The extent of their injuries is not known but did not appear life threatening. Fire personnel cleared the scene at 9:26.