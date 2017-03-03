A student from Long Creek Elementary recently finished first in a reading fair.
Cameren Fleming, a 6th grade student from Long Creek Elementary, placed 1st in the Regional Reading Fair held Feb. 24 in Meridian.
Long Creek students Brister Cooper and Ariya Harmon also participated in the competition.
The staff of Long Creek would like to congratulate all three students on their hard work during the reading fair.
One thought on “Long Creek student claims first place in reading fair”
Ms. Tomiko Stewart says:
I would like to give congratulations to Cameren on receiving first place in the Regional Reading Fair. You did a great job, so keep up the good work!!