Big names are heading to Pearl River Resort and Casino.
Lynyrd Skynyrd is making its way back to the resort April 7.
“They’ve been here many year back and we have a great crowd for that one,” says Benjamin Borne, Director of Promotions and Entertainment.
The resort is bringing in new entertainment as well. Australia’s Thunder from Down Under and Hank Williams Jr. will soon take the stage at the Silver Star.
Pearl River says a number of factors go into which performers are brought in.
“We listen to the customers,” says Borne. “What they want to see, what they want to hear. Then we have to talk to the performers to see where they’re routing and who is going to be available coming through.”
The resort says bringing in big acts helps compete with other gaming industries.
“We’re not just table games and slots, we have a variety of things and entertainment has always been synonymous with casinos,” says Borne. “You look at Vegas, they’re full of shows and we want to bring that same kind of entertainment to this area.”
One thought on “Lynyrd Skynyrd, others set to perform at Silver Star Casino”
Bulldog Fan says:
I think this is awesome! Now….. if the people will just support the Casino and purchase tickets to these top entertainers. There are so many folks that will drive all they way to the Coast and pay top dollar for a ticket, a room , and lets don’t forget the tank or two of gas….but won’t drive to Choctaw for fear of running into some of their “neighbors”!…or even more … and I hate to say this…judgemental church friends that they don’t want them to see them . Silly , that’s my opinion. Same thing with the local liquor stores. They’ll drive to the next county to purchase their booze and wine ….. so their “neighbors ” won’t know.
smh