Lynyrd Skynyrd, others set to perform at Silver Star Casino

Big names are heading to Pearl River Resort and Casino.

Lynyrd Skynyrd is making its way back to the resort April 7.

“They’ve been here many year back and we have a great crowd for that one,” says Benjamin Borne, Director of Promotions and Entertainment.

The resort is bringing in new entertainment as well. Australia’s Thunder from Down Under and Hank Williams Jr. will soon take the stage at the Silver Star.

Pearl River says a number of factors go into which performers are brought in.

“We listen to the customers,” says Borne. “What they want to see, what they want to hear. Then we have to talk to the performers to see where they’re routing and who is going to be available coming through.”

The resort says bringing in big acts helps compete with other gaming industries.

“We’re not just table games and slots, we have a variety of things and entertainment has always been synonymous with casinos,” says Borne. “You look at Vegas, they’re full of shows and we want to bring that same kind of entertainment to this area.”

For dates and tickets, visit www.pearlriverresorts.com