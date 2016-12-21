On December 19, 2016, Ryan Stone Branch, a 24-year-old white male, was arrested for suspended drivers license, expired tag, and no insurance on North Natchez Street by Officer Chase Voyles.
Other recent arrests:
On December 18, 2016 Ryan Primer, a 22-year-old black male, was arrested for DUI (1st offense) and possession of paraphernalia on Highway 12 East by Officer Charles Burrell.
On December 18, 2016, Corey Summerlin, a 29-year-old white male, was arrested for trespassing, contempt of court, possession of paraphernalia, disorderly conduct of business, resisting arrest, and possession of controlled substance (felony) on South Natchez Street by Officer Nathan Linkins.
On December 18, 2016, Matthew Brown, a 28-year-old white male, was arrested for contempt of court at the Carthage Police Department by Captain Chris Busbea.
On December 17, 2016, Rodney Williams, a 28-year-old black male, was arrested for no insurance and no drivers license on West Adams Street by Officer Martin Roby.
On December 16, Michael Brown, a 31-year-old black male, was arrested for disobeying a police officer on East Jefferson Street by Captain Chris Busbea.
On December 16, 2016, John Swanson, a 37-year-old white male, was arrested for disorderly conduct of business and false identifying information on Highway 12 by Officer Nathan Linkins.
On December 16, 2016 Jeffery McBride, a 58-year-old white male, was arrested for no insurance and driving with a suspended license on East Street by Officer Jerry Coleman.
On December 14, 2016, Timmy Lewis,a 45-year-old black, was arrested for public drunk at Exxon by Officer Joshua Pinkard.
On December 14, 2016, Candace Gates, a 24-year-old black female, was arrested for simple assault, disturbance in a public place, and contempt of court on West South Street by Officer Chase Voyles.
7 thoughts on “Suspended drivers license and other recent arrests”
lee bee says:
I didn’t know people could be arrested for loud noises. Loud noise is a daily problem on peeler street. The police tell them to turn it down but it never lasts.
Concern says:
Shut your window only problem PEELER has is cars flying back and forth on the street daily, someone kid or someone house is gonna get ran into! Peeler is like a race track and 1 car races up it 24/7 a older model Chevy Rust Orange color! Police and The Mayor needs to really crack down on the Peeler Street Speeders with speed signs or something that will stop these drivers before something terrible happens!
lee bee says:
I shut my windows, wear ear plugs or just try anything not to hear it. Do you live there? If you don’t then you have no idea. Fast cars are just one of peelers problems.
Concerned says:
If Im not mistaken, if you know who it is you can file disturbing the peace charges. Worth a shot to ask about.
PreacherWoman says:
I believe the city has a noise ordinance that was passed because of jake brakes on trucks on 35 by-pass. If you can get the tag number of the car I think they can get them for disturbance of a community. If they don’t have one that pertains to car stereos they should pass one. Go to a monthly meeting of the alderman and mayor and have them listen to you about one. If you complain like the by-pass families do then they will pass one I would think.
IMO anyone whose stereo you can hear inside your house is disturbing the peace. No one should play their music that loud and all of them are going to end up hard of hearing by the time they are 30.
lee bee says:
Thank you so much. My neighborhood is filled with crime and noise. I get a lot of grief for calling the police. I’m happy someone sees my side.
lee bee says:
First of all you need help with your grammar. Grown people need to act like grown people. Screaming, blasting music and getting drunk everyday, but I’m the petty one? Go crawl back in your bottle and don’t worry about what I’m doing.