Suspended drivers license and other recent arrests

On December 19, 2016, Ryan Stone Branch, a 24-year-old white male, was arrested for suspended drivers license, expired tag, and no insurance on North Natchez Street by Officer Chase Voyles.

Other recent arrests:

On December 18, 2016 Ryan Primer, a 22-year-old black male, was arrested for DUI (1st offense) and possession of paraphernalia on Highway 12 East by Officer Charles Burrell.

On December 18, 2016, Corey Summerlin, a 29-year-old white male, was arrested for trespassing, contempt of court, possession of paraphernalia, disorderly conduct of business, resisting arrest, and possession of controlled substance (felony) on South Natchez Street by Officer Nathan Linkins.

On December 18, 2016, Matthew Brown, a 28-year-old white male, was arrested for contempt of court at the Carthage Police Department by Captain Chris Busbea.

On December 17, 2016, Rodney Williams, a 28-year-old black male, was arrested for no insurance and no drivers license on West Adams Street by Officer Martin Roby.

On December 16, Michael Brown, a 31-year-old black male, was arrested for disobeying a police officer on East Jefferson Street by Captain Chris Busbea.

On December 16, 2016, John Swanson, a 37-year-old white male, was arrested for disorderly conduct of business and false identifying information on Highway 12 by Officer Nathan Linkins.

On December 16, 2016 Jeffery McBride, a 58-year-old white male, was arrested for no insurance and driving with a suspended license on East Street by Officer Jerry Coleman.

On December 14, 2016, Timmy Lewis,a 45-year-old black, was arrested for public drunk at Exxon by Officer Joshua Pinkard.

On December 14, 2016, Candace Gates, a 24-year-old black female, was arrested for simple assault, disturbance in a public place, and contempt of court on West South Street by Officer Chase Voyles.