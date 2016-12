Malicious Mischief and other recent arrests

On December 27, 2016, Gamar Mallet, an 18-year-old black male, was arrested for malicious mischief and trespassing.

Other recent arrests:

On December 25, 2016, Dionte Young, a 23-year-old black male, was arrested for possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, and disturbance of family.

On December 25, 2016, Robert Summerlin, a 44 year-old white male, was arrested for an MDOC parole violation.

On December 24, 2016, Aric Hollman, a 33-year-old black male, was arrested for DUI, driving with a suspended license, and no insurance.

On December 22, 2016, Veron Whittington, a 19-year-old white male, was arrest for possession of paraphernalia and no insurance.

On December 18, 2016, Steven Hutchinson, a 39-year-old white male, was arrested for driving with a suspended license and no insurance.

On December 13, 2016, Charlie Thrasher, a 26-year-old white female, was arrested for one count of credit card fraud.