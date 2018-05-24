Man Arrested for Speeds over 100 MPH (Audio)

At 7:58 am Attala Sheriff Tim Nail reported he was attempting to stop a red mustang running over 100 MPH. Kosciusko Police were notified and asked to assist in stopping the vehicle. Nail was able to pull the driver over near the Country Club on highway 12 west.

The Sheriff tells Breezy News that the driver passed him on highway 12 in excess of over 100MPH. Nail was able to catch and stop the driver.

The driver, 23 year old Andres Rosas Lopez from Tennessee, was arrested and charged with Reckless Driving. Lopez has been released on a $1,000 bond.

Sheriff Nail said the charge for excessive speeds, after a certain point, changes from careless driving to reckless driving.