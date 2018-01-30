Man shot after argument escalates in Leake County

A Leake County man was charged with aggravated assault Friday after allegedly shooting another man during an argument.

Willie Gates, 59, of 140 Hayes Street, Carthage, fled after the initial shooting Friday at a Harmony Road home and was arrested several doors down at a relatives home.

James “Tony” Brown was treated at Baptist Medical Center Leake , for a gunshot wound, over the weekend.

Leake County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to the home Friday after a report that a person had been shot. Brown was already on the way to Baptist Medical Center Leake in a private vehicle.

The victims girlfriend stated that an argument between her brother, Gates and her boyfriend, Brown broke out during dinner. Gates went into another room retrieved a .38 snub nose pistol and shot Brown one time. Deputies recovered the bullet that had exited the victims body in another room in the home. The gun was not owned by Gates, and was not recovered at the scene.

Gates was arrested without incident. Gates was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was booked into the Leake County Correctional Facility.