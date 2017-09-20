Manager’s Food Safety Course coming to HCC Attala Center

Holmes Community College is offering the Manager’s Food Safety Course at the Attala Center in Kosciusko on Thursday, Oct. 26. The course will last from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. and cost $150.

The 8-hour course satisfies the Mississippi Department of Health Requirements and involves discussions on foodborne illnesses, including information on specific foodborne pathogens and biological toxins like shellfish poisoning, contamination and food allergens.

The course also covers prevention, with information regarding purchasing and receiving guidelines, food preparation, holding and serving guidelines, food safety management systems, sanitation guidelines for facilities and equipment and integrated pest control.

For more information or to register for the class, contact Earline Russell-Smith at esmith@holmescc.edu or call the Attala Center at (662) 290-0808.