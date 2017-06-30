Mayor and aldermen take oath of office (video)

Members of the Kosciusko City Council met at City Hall Thursday night to be sworn in to office.

Kosciusko Mayor Jimmy Cockroft and members of the Board of Aldermen took their oaths surrounded by family, friends, and other city employees.

Judge Rosie Sample was in charge of the ceremony.

All members of the council were re-elected in the May 2 primary elections.

The first meeting of the city’s new budget year will be Wednesday, July 5 at 5:30 pm.

Members of the Kosciusko City Council include Mayor Jimmy Cockroft and Aldermen Taylor Casey, Henry Daniel, Tim Kyle, Robert Ellis and Jeffery Woods.